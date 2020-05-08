Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $2.25

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.05 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 154.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

KELTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

