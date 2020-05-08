Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 8th (BC8, BDX, CTSH, DEZ, DLR, EPIX, GDEN, GMED, IAG, IRTC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 8th:

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 377 ($4.96) to GBX 335 ($4.41). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 84 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

