Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eros International Call Options (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,599 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,666 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EROS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 276,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Eros International has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 240.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eros International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eros International by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eros International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eros International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eros International during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

