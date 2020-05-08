Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 18,962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

