Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.34 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $471.65 and a 52 week high of $715.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.33.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

