Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,204 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

