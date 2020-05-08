Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 370.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

BAH opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

