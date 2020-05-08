Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.96.

SHOP stock opened at $722.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.66 and a 200-day moving average of $424.15. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $242.23 and a fifty-two week high of $739.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

