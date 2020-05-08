Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

