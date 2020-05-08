Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $182.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

