Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $33.78 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

