Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

