Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $192.19. 2,222,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

