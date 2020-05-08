Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 95,279 Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of YPF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the first quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in YPF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.56. YPF SA has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.