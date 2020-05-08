Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 111,498 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 293.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.