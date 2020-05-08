Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Banco Macro worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

