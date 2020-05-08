Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

