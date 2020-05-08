Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Global Net Lease worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $13.61 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

