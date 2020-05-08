Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,703 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 441,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $871,285. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

