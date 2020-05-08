Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15-1.27 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.11. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

