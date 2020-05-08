Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.15.

SLF stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.12. 418,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,155. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,212. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,486,214.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.