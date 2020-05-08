Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 148,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.