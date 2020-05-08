Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Sunoco news, CFO Thomas R. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $13,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 92.1% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. 404,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

