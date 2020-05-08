SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $7.26 on Friday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,748,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,084 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 55,714.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 207.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

