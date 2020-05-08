SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 38,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

