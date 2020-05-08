SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.43. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,863. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

