SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

HIW stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

