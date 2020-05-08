SunTrust Banks Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $3.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,236,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,174 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 945,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,342 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.