SunTrust Banks Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $275.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $227.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.51. 36,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,140. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

