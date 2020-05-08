SunTrust Banks Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $45.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 707,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

