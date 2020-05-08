SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. 6,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $544.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in ArcBest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ArcBest by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

