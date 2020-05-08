SunTrust Banks Comments on Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

