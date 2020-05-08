SunTrust Banks Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $46.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,367. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $755.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 26.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Upland Software by 547.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 148,638 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

