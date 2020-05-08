SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Q2 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Q2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,829. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Q2 by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Q2 by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

