SunTrust Banks Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $25.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

NOMD traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 443,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,780. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1,303.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

