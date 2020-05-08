SunTrust Banks Increases Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Wendys stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 4,919,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

