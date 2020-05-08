SunTrust Banks Lowers KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $15.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller bought 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $901,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 181,126 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

