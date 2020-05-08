SunTrust Banks Lowers SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $35.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 863,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.75.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 10,082.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,006 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 163.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,355,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 440.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,668,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 189.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,720 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

