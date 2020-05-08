SunTrust Banks Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $20.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 366,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

