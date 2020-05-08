SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. 7,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

