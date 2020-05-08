SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Western Union Company’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

WU stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.