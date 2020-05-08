suterusu (SUTER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.77 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,943,455 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

