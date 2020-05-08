SVB Leerink Comments on Vericel Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCEL. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vericel stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 17,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.29 million, a PE ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.