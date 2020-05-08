SVB Leerink Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $80.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 544,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.53. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,495,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 174,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

