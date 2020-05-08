SVB Leerink Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. 342,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,846. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 166.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,740 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

