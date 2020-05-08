SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $253,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 81,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

