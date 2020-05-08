SVMK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 915 call options.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 11,682 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $257,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,617 shares of company stock worth $6,025,436. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SVMK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 270,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,547. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

