SyncFab Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $402,806.48 and approximately $254.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,530,956 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

