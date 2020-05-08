Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Nomura

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Nomura from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 302,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

