Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 280,734 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 145,607 shares during the period.

Syneos Health stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

